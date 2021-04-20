H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

FUL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.73. 684,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,026. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $67.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,169 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $393,952.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 6,622 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $424,668.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,627.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,969 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUL. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after acquiring an additional 140,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after acquiring an additional 78,541 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,861 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth approximately $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

