Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.03 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%. On average, analysts expect Hanmi Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $622.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.35. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hanmi Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.