Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,494 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 486.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.90.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $237.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.45 and a 200-day moving average of $212.86. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.25 and a 52-week high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

