Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in PPG Industries by 3.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 218,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PPG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.39.

PPG Industries stock opened at $168.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.21 and its 200-day moving average is $142.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $172.67. The company has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

