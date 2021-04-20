Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of HDV opened at $95.98 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $76.23 and a 1 year high of $96.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.60 and a 200-day moving average of $88.60.

