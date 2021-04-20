Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $913,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 27.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 382.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,532,000 after buying an additional 875,705 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,205.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,065,000 after buying an additional 615,521 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,309,000 after purchasing an additional 430,661 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 300.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,377,000 after purchasing an additional 382,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,901,000 after acquiring an additional 289,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NOC opened at $344.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $317.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.32. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $354.38. The company has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

