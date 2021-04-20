Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 191 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,936 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 73,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $5,470,024.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 480,469 shares of company stock worth $35,954,512 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.52. The stock has a market cap of $99.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

