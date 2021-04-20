Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRGLY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of HRGLY traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.23. 2,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.62. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $49.23. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.2962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

