Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.78, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Shares of HOG stock traded up $1.90 on Tuesday, hitting $46.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,844,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $47.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.53.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.