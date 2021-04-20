Hathor (HTR) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 18.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 20th. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Hathor has a market capitalization of $272.55 million and approximately $9.16 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for $1.51 or 0.00002711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00062030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.83 or 0.00280327 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.55 or 0.00992193 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00025749 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.60 or 0.00650493 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,593.43 or 1.00008648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

