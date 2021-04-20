Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $297.55 million and $3.07 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $21.32 or 0.00038441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,457.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,208.19 or 0.03981766 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $935.41 or 0.01686719 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.77 or 0.00464807 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.22 or 0.00718059 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.22 or 0.00546764 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00060809 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $243.00 or 0.00438178 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.08 or 0.00243582 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,957,421 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.