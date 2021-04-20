HC Wainwright Reaffirms Hold Rating for Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

HC Wainwright restated their hold rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:INO opened at $8.81 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $33.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $42,248.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,593.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,078,313 shares in the company, valued at $16,174,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,803. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $683,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 45,223 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after buying an additional 96,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 134.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 368,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.