Head-To-Head Comparison: HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) and FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF)

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) and FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.3% of HEXO shares are held by institutional investors. 47.6% of FitLife Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HEXO and FitLife Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEXO -517.61% -13.15% -10.35% FitLife Brands 15.66% 64.43% 35.28%

Volatility and Risk

HEXO has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FitLife Brands has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HEXO and FitLife Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HEXO $60.46 million 11.34 -$406.37 million ($0.96) -5.83 FitLife Brands $19.50 million 1.85 $2.70 million N/A N/A

FitLife Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HEXO.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for HEXO and FitLife Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HEXO 3 5 4 0 2.08 FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

HEXO currently has a consensus price target of $4.18, suggesting a potential downside of 25.45%. Given HEXO’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe HEXO is more favorable than FitLife Brands.

Summary

HEXO beats FitLife Brands on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. Additionally, it offers cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brand; and cannabis products under Original Stash and Up brand names. The company was formerly known as The Hydropothecary Corporation and changes its name to HEXO Corp. in August 2018. HEXO Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Kanata, Canada.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. It offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, energy and weight loss products, and meal replacements. It markets its products under the brand names of NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize through franchised stores, as well as through various retail locations, including specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

