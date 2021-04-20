HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Short Interest Update

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the March 15th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of HHR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.79. The stock had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.32. HeadHunter Group has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $38.48.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.02 by $4.44. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HeadHunter Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Renaissance Capital lowered HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.