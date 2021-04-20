Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

HCSG has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of HCSG stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $27.93. 804,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,539. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $35.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.44.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $423.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $224,000.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

