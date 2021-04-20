Hegic Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.64 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hegic has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. Hegic has a market capitalization of $75.26 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00067405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00020432 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00091301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $363.51 or 0.00643151 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00045202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Hegic Coin Profile

HEGIC is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 425,355,246 coins. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

