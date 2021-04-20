HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €84.60 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €84.60 ($99.53) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HEI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €74.47 ($87.61).

ETR HEI opened at €78.96 ($92.89) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion and a PE ratio of -7.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €74.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €37.96 ($44.66) and a 1-year high of €79.44 ($93.46).

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

