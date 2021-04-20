Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HSII shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

HSII opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $716.90 million, a P/E ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $39.57.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $160.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.40 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

