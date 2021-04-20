HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by DZ Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.40 ($113.41) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €82.63 ($97.21).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

Shares of ETR:HFG traded up €0.68 ($0.80) on Tuesday, hitting €74.32 ($87.44). 533,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,734. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of €30.42 ($35.79) and a 12 month high of €77.90 ($91.65). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €64.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €59.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.