HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut HelloFresh from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:HLFFF opened at $90.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.28. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $92.77.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

