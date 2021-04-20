Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €103.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HEN3. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €98.07 ($115.37).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €96.18 ($113.15) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €92.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €89.81. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

