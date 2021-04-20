Henry James International Management Inc. Acquires 35,000 Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)

Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of MorphoSys worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MorphoSys by 40.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in MorphoSys by 16.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in MorphoSys in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MOR shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MorphoSys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ MOR traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.58. 23 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,975. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.43 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97. MorphoSys AG has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $35.73.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR).

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.