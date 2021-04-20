Henry James International Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSIQ. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.48. The company had a trading volume of 15,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,942. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.86 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.