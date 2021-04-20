Henry James International Management Inc. Increases Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 1.4% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $55.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,515.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,496. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $553.61 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,514.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,562.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9,818.07 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,724.72.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

