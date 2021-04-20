Henry James International Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 19,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SID traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 206,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.86. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $8.59.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

