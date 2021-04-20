Henry James International Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,010 Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,010 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLND. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talend during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Talend by 522.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Talend by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Talend in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talend in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TLND traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $63.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.05. Talend S.A. has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.87 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 9,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $616,228.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,001,374.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,650. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

