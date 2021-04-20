Henry James International Management Inc. Takes $543,000 Position in Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 270.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 42,186 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,415,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 163,641.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 163,641 shares during the period.

Get Betterware de Mexico alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWMX shares. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of Betterware de Mexico stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.32. 2,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,222. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $45.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.02.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.71 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.4313 dividend. This is a boost from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is presently 88.27%.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.