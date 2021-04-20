Henry Schuck Sells 262,665 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck sold 262,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $12,558,013.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,558,013.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Henry Schuck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Henry Schuck sold 225,750 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $10,736,670.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Henry Schuck sold 20,633 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,032,475.32.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Henry Schuck sold 108,292 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $5,057,236.40.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,913,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,914 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $65,407,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,503,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,890,000 after buying an additional 1,339,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $54,095,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $42,221,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

