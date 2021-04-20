Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Stake Boosted by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Hercules Capital makes up about 2.2% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Hercules Capital worth $7,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 28.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.57. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $17.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.78%.

HTGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.84.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

