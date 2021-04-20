HeroNode Achieves Market Cap of $639,623.92 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last week, HeroNode has traded 32.9% higher against the dollar. One HeroNode coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $639,623.92 and approximately $41.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00067405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00020432 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00091301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $363.51 or 0.00643151 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00045202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

About HeroNode

HeroNode (HER) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node. The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

HeroNode Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

