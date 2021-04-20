Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Short Interest Update

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the March 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 212.0 days.

HERXF stock opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. Héroux-Devtek has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $13.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72.

HERXF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Héroux-Devtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Héroux-Devtek in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Héroux-Devtek currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

About Héroux-Devtek

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

