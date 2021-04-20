Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

Hexcel stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.71. 7,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,572. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.83. Hexcel has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.19.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

