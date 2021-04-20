Highcroft Investments Plc (HCFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Highcroft Investments Plc (LON:HCFT) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Highcroft Investments’s previous dividend of $21.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Highcroft Investments stock opened at GBX 845 ($11.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 746.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 693.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.73 million and a P/E ratio of -39.12. Highcroft Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 585 ($7.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 869.50 ($11.36).

About Highcroft Investments

Highcroft Investments PLC is a Real Estate Investment Trust with a premium listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (Stock Code: HCFT). The group owns a portfolio of commercial properties based in England and Wales. Highcroft aims to deliver sustainable income and capital growth for its shareholders through accretive asset management initiatives and the recycling of capital.

