home24 (ETR:H24) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on home24 (ETR:H24) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on H24. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on home24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of home24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Get home24 alerts:

H24 stock opened at €20.04 ($23.58) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €18.41 and its 200-day moving average is €18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.14. The company has a market cap of $582.11 million and a P/E ratio of -33.12. home24 has a twelve month low of €3.10 ($3.65) and a twelve month high of €26.86 ($31.60).

About home24

home24 SE markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in continental Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, outdoor, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, home24, Mobly, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, and fredriks brand names.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for home24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for home24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.