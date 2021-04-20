Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Acquired by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 20.3% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth about $340,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth about $307,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 114.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.96. 33,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,611. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $96.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The firm had revenue of $745.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 11,323 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $865,869.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 966,889 shares in the company, valued at $73,938,001.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 2,731 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $209,768.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,935,537.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,023 shares of company stock worth $19,644,471. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

