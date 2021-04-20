Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the March 15th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of HSHIF opened at $96.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.21. Hoshizaki has a 1-year low of $96.03 and a 1-year high of $99.00.

Hoshizaki Company Profile

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

