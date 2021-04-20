Hudson Value Partners LLC Buys 278 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.3% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $162.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.83 and its 200-day moving average is $155.30. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $428.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

