Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BOSSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

BOSSY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.69.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

