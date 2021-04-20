Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 164.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $290,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.9% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 115,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,776,000 after acquiring an additional 12,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.09.

NYSE:HII opened at $210.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.03. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $210.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total transaction of $375,020.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,016.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

