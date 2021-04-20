Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Short Interest Up 35.7% in March

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000,000 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the March 15th total of 11,050,000 shares. Approximately 14.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NYSE HYLN traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.30. 65,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,156,249. Hyliion has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.14.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Research analysts anticipate that Hyliion will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,380,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter worth about $1,725,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth about $8,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HYLN. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyliion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

