iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

Get iCAD alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ICAD. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

ICAD stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 144,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $423.36 million, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21. iCAD has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. Analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iCAD by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in iCAD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in iCAD by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iCAD by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in iCAD by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iCAD (ICAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.