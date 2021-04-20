IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises about 1.6% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at $9,108,920.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $528.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.09, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.42 and a 1 year high of $573.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

