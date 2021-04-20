Ignition (IC) Achieves Market Cap of $363,700.38

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 64% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last week, Ignition has traded 71.3% higher against the US dollar. Ignition has a market capitalization of $363,700.38 and approximately $149.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000455 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,982.28 or 1.00404924 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00037278 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012549 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.89 or 0.00131953 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000926 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001858 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,420,462 coins and its circulating supply is 1,407,289 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

