iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Bought by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,268,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,480 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.91% of iHeartMedia worth $23,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in iHeartMedia by 54.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHRT traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.52. 11,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,072. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.15. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $20.31.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.48 million. Equities analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IHRT. Wolfe Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iHeartMedia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

