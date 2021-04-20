iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Short Interest Update

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 130,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IH. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new position in iHuman in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,838,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in iHuman in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,734,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iHuman in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,684,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iHuman in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,393,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iHuman in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000.

Get iHuman alerts:

Separately, National Securities initiated coverage on iHuman in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.10 target price for the company.

IH stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,355. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01. iHuman has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $31.58.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English World, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for iHuman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHuman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.