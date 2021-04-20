iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded iliad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. HSBC upgraded iliad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of iliad in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

iliad stock opened at $189.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.49. iliad has a 52-week low of $181.50 and a 52-week high of $191.50.

iliad Company Profile

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France and Italy. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as provides Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of March 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 5.8 million subscribers in Italy.

