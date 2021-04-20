Imaflex Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts (CVE:IFX)

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Imaflex in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 16th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Imaflex’s FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Shares of CVE:IFX opened at C$1.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.08 million and a PE ratio of 12.93. Imaflex has a 12-month low of C$0.50 and a 12-month high of C$1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.98.

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiary, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for consumer, industrial, and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

