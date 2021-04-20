Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IMUX. Aegis initiated coverage on Immunic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a market outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Get Immunic alerts:

Shares of IMUX opened at $13.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $284.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.21. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13. As a group, analysts predict that Immunic will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Immunic by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Immunic by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 292,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Immunic by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Immunic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Immunic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.