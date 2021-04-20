Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $92.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

Separately, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.50.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $81.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.91. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.16%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 25.0% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter worth about $470,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 411,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,086,000 after buying an additional 151,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

