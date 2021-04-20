Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Short Interest Up 41.2% in March

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,340,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the March 15th total of 5,200,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Inpixon stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. Inpixon has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.89.

Get Inpixon alerts:

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 139.37% and a negative net margin of 516.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Inpixon by 3,929,500.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 39,295 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Inpixon during the fourth quarter worth $939,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Inpixon during the fourth quarter worth $3,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Inpixon

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a 3rd-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Inpixon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpixon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.